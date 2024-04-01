You can’t misuse me like this! KALONZO tells RUTO and RAILA as he issues them an ultimatum after High Court stopped implementation of the NADCO Report

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is an angry man after the High Court in Kiambu stopped the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.
Speaking in Diani, Kwale County,
Kalonzo remarked that he was suspicious that the suspension of the NADCO
report was politically motivated.
He issued President
William Ruto and Raila Odinga an ultimatum to issue a statement over the recent
development.
According to Kalonzo, should Ruto
Raila not speak on the issue, he would deduce there was internal sabotage
toward the implementation of the NADCO report.
“It is the responsibility of those who nominated the NADCO committee, Raila Odinga and Ruto, to come out and give directions.
"Otherwise, we will see they took advantage of us should they
not do that,” he stated.
Kalonzo had co-chaired the NADCO
committee together with National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani
Ichung’wah.
Flanked by former Defence
Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who was also a member of NADCO, Kalonzo
remarked that even during the deliberations of the report, the Azimio side was
aware of a scheme to sabotage it.
He explained that during the
committee’s sittings, the Azimio wing had received intelligence reports that
someone would be sent to the courts to oppose what they had agreed on.
It is because of this, that
Kalonzo held the belief that a court ruling issued on Friday, March 29,
suspending the implementation of the report was State-sponsored.
