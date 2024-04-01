You can’t misuse me like this! KALONZO tells RUTO and RAILA as he issues them an ultimatum after High Court stopped implementation of the NADCO Report

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is an angry man after the High Court in Kiambu stopped the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Speaking in Diani, Kwale County, Kalonzo remarked that he was suspicious that the suspension of the NADCO report was politically motivated.

He issued President William Ruto and Raila Odinga an ultimatum to issue a statement over the recent development.

According to Kalonzo, should Ruto Raila not speak on the issue, he would deduce there was internal sabotage toward the implementation of the NADCO report.

“It is the responsibility of those who nominated the NADCO committee, Raila Odinga and Ruto, to come out and give directions.

"Otherwise, we will see they took advantage of us should they not do that,” he stated.

Kalonzo had co-chaired the NADCO committee together with National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Flanked by former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who was also a member of NADCO, Kalonzo remarked that even during the deliberations of the report, the Azimio side was aware of a scheme to sabotage it.

He explained that during the committee’s sittings, the Azimio wing had received intelligence reports that someone would be sent to the courts to oppose what they had agreed on.

It is because of this, that Kalonzo held the belief that a court ruling issued on Friday, March 29, suspending the implementation of the report was State-sponsored.

