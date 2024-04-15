Former Murang’a Governor MWANGI WA IRIA says it is a political witch-hunt after EACC accused him of stealing Sh 140 million during his tenure.

Monday, April 15, 2024 - Former Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi wa Iria, has said the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) is pursuing him for attacking the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government

On Sunday, EACC in a statement stated that Mwangi and 8 others have a case to answer over embezzlement of Sh 140 million between the year 2016 and 2022.

EACC said it intended to charge the former governor and eight others with conspiracy to commit an offense, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of property, conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, and money laundering.

But the former county boss alleges that the charges have been trumped up in an attempt to silence him following his recent sentiments against the government’s stand on doctors’ strike.

“They said I would be arrested because, in 2014, Murang’a County government placed adverts on its programmes without following the right procedure. I was not the contractor or the procurement officer," Wa Iria said.

“This is just because I pushed against attempts to silence Mt Kenya region.

"They want the region to sit back and be quiet while it is treated unfairly just because it voted for the government and I will not be intimidated." Wa Iria added.

