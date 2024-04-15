NDINDI NYORO shocks RUTO as he says he supports the ongoing doctors' strike – LOOK!





Monday, April 15, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has said he supports the ongoing doctors' strike, but urged them to resume work as they engage with the government.

Speaking on Sunday, Nyoro, who is also the Chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly, said even though it is their right to push for better pay, they should consider the interest of patients first.

"I support our doctors in entirety because it is their right but also on the other side as a Kenyan I want to request them very humbly, we support you, even the president supports and respects you," Nyoro said.

"With a lot of respect, I urge you to go back to work, the government is still willing to dialogue, we should continue with the negotiations as Kenyans receive services in our hospitals."

This is even as the strike which started last month stretched into its second month.

According to Nyoro, the country's recurrent expenditure is almost double the development expenditure.

He said even as doctors continue to push for their demands, the country's economy is not able to afford what they might be asking for.

He, however, reaffirmed that what will be agreed upon during the negotiations will be made available to them.

"Our country is in a situation where we cannot afford too much, I didn’t say we won't give them the money, it is their work to negotiate," he said.

"I am asking humbly that they go back to work as we negotiate, if the money is approved we are ready to include the money in the budget for the country to move forward," he added.

