Former Governor WYCLIFFE OPARANYA’s 31-year-old girlfriend, MARY BIKET unmasked as romantic photos and videos of them surface - He has rented for her a house in Kileleshwa.

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Former Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, is dating a lady young enough to be his daughter.
The 68-year-old
seasoned politician is in love with a 31-year-old lady identified as Mary
Biket.
Romantic photos of
Oparanya and Mary have since surfaced online.
They had gone to a studio for a photoshoot.
She also recorded a
video getting mushy with Oparanya in the car.
Word has it that
Oparanya has rented for her a house in Kileleshwa.
The former Governor is
a well-known womanizer with a string of girlfriends.
Below are photos of his beautiful girlfriend, Mary.
