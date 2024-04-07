Former CNN host DON LEMON marries husband TIM MALONE (PHOTOs)



Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Former CNN anchor, Don Lemon tied the knot with his longtime partner Tim Malone on Saturday, April 6.

Lemon, 58, and the real estate broker, 40, exchanged vows during a ceremony at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan, New York in front of approximately 140 guests, according to People magazine.

A number of those guests included celebrities like former “Today” show host Matt Lauer, “View” co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro, Alec Baldwin, Clive Davis, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Luann de Lesseps and Tamron Hall.

After saying “I do,” the grooms flashed huge smiles as they exited the church carrying their three dogs who were part of the event.

See photos below