Former CNN host DON LEMON marries husband TIM MALONE (PHOTOs)

Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Former CNN anchor, Don Lemon tied the knot with his longtime partner Tim Malone on Saturday, April 6.
Lemon, 58, and the real estate broker, 40, exchanged vows
during a ceremony at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan, New
York in front of approximately 140 guests, according to People magazine.
A number of those guests included celebrities like former
“Today” show host Matt Lauer, “View” co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana
Navarro, Alec Baldwin, Clive Davis, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum
Luann de Lesseps and Tamron Hall.
After saying “I do,” the grooms flashed huge smiles as they
exited the church carrying their three dogs who were part of the event.
See photos below
0 Comments