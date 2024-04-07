Man murdered his wife by cutting her into 200 pieces after killing her pets

Sunday, April 7, 2024 – A man who murdered his wife before cutting her into more than 200 pieces had previously killed her pets in a horrifying manner.
Nicholas Metson, 28, stabbed Holly Bramley, 26, at least 4
times in March 2023 before dismembering her body and storing her body parts in
the kitchen larder of a flat they shared in Shuttlesworth, Lincoln, UK
Joking with police officers he said she ‘might be hiding
under the bed’ when they came to investigate her disappearance, Lincoln Crown
Court was told.
Metson then offered his school friend Joshua Hancock £50 to
help with a ‘job’, which, it transpired, involved dumping Ms Bramley’s remains
in the River Witham in Bassingham.
Some of her body parts were found in the river on March 25
by a member of the public, who initially thought they belonged to an animal
until he noticed a human hand.
Police made the findings more than a week after she was last
seen walking into her flat on March 17.
According to the Daily Mail, Metson had a history of being
cruel to animals and previously killed their pets in brutal ways in order to
‘punish’ Ms Bramley.
A source told the publication that Metson once put their new
dog in a washing machine, leaving his wife to find the dead dog inside with the
drum still spinning.
He also allegedly killed her hamsters by putting them in a
food blender and microwave.
Ms Bramley’s mother Annette described Metson as an ‘evil
monster’ and described her daughter as ‘beautiful, kind and loving’,
She added: ‘Her last moments
being filled with pain will haunt us forever.
‘Her life was taken by
someone who quite clearly has no regard for human life.
‘We were prevented from
seeing Holly in the years leading up to her murder. We were prevented from
seeing her before her death and due to his monstrous actions, he made sure we
were prevented from seeing her after her death.’
The court heard the pair had only been married 16 months
when Metson killed Ms Bramley and were on the verge of separating.
Metson told officers his wife had left their home on March
19 with two members of a local mental health crisis team.
Police noticed a ‘strong smell of bleach and ammonia’ in the
flat, noticed a saw on a towel, bloodstained sheets in their bathroom and a
large bloodstain on their bedroom floor.
Metson initially denied killing his wife but changed his
plea to guilty on February 23. He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy
to pervert the course of justice by disposing of Ms Bramley’s body. He now
faces possible life imprisonment. The case continues
