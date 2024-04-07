BIANCA CENSORI reportedly eager to have a baby with KANYE WEST



Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is reportedly eager to have a baby.

The couple are said to be eager to have children soon, despite their friends disapproving of the union and Bianca's often outrageous outfits.

According to The US Sun, Bianca, 29, has no plans to dress more modestly when she does become pregnant and will carry on with her usual racy style.

A source said: 'Bianca is in her element. She loves the attention and being dressed by Ye, despite what everyone thinks of her outfits.

'She feels a lot of her looks are artistic, not just about the fashion. Bianca is fully dedicated and in it for the long haul, she doesn’t care what people think of her.'

The insider added they expect Bianca to follow in the footsteps of Rihanna who regularly wore crop tops and other revealing looks while she was pregnant.

They said: 'I wouldn’t be surprised if she got pregnant soon and she'll still wear revealing outfits the same as Rihanna did.'

Bianca was recently said to be growing tired of being used as a 'free marketing tool' for Kanye's upcoming album, according to sources who claim she is feeling 'overexposed.'

Kanye has been blasted in recent months for sharing provocative images of the Australian designer on social media, raising questions over whether or not she is being 'controlled' by the controversial rapper.

'She needs a break and needs to step back,' a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. 'She loved the attention but it is getting overwhelming and Kanye keeps pushing and pushing for more, more, more leading up to the release of Vultures 2.'