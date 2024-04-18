Detectives raid a drug dealer’s house in Kisauni after a member of the public snitched on him and recover heroin (PHOTOs).

Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Mombasa anti-narcotics detectives have arrested a drug trafficker in Kiembeni, Bombo area of Kisauni, and recovered heroin and bhang.
The
suspect, Zuher Ali Mohammed, was arrested in an early morning operation after
detectives got a tip-off from
a concerned member of the public.
Also seized from
the suspect are his vehicle which is believed to be a proceeds of crime, Sh26,250
and USD 200, a weighing machine, packaging envelopes, and three mobile phones
believed to contain data of his accomplices.
He will be
arraigned at the Mombasa Law Courts on, April 18, 2024.
Zuher’s
arrest comes as detectives heighten the war on drugs in the Coast.
Several drug dealers have been arrested in the recent past.

