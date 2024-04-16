Apostle CHRIS NAMALE who runs a church in Donholm flaunts his parking lot full of guzzlers - A lady claims he stole Ksh 36,000 from her ailing grandmother who sought spiritual intervention.



Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - Apostle Chris Namale of Seed of Hope Church located at Donholm’s Greenspan Mall is among the richest preachers in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

He has been making a killing selling anointed oil and exploiting ailing Kenyans who visit his church to seek spiritual intervention.

A lady identified as Annie Kinya claims that Apostle Namale conned her ailing grandmother of Ksh 36,000 when she went to his church to seek spiritual intervention.

She further claims that the flashy preacher hires people to stage miracles.

He also charges Ksh 8,000 to have a one-on-one encounter with him.





Apostle Namale lives a flashy life which he displays on social media.

See photos of his flashy guzzlers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.