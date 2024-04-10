Father who murdered his 4-week-old son by crushing his ribs and breaking his neck and joints is sentenced to life imprisonment

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – A father whose one-month-old son died after suffering a "snapped neck" has been sentenced to life in prison for the child's murder.
Ollie Davis was found lifeless in his crib in the bedroom he
shared with his parents in Leicester in October 2017 with more than 20 broken
ribs and fractures to his skull, collar bone, both arms and the joints of all
his limbs.
Michael Davis, 29, was found guilty of his murder and two
counts of grievous bodily harm last month, while the baby's mother Kayleigh
Driver, 31, was convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child and
causing or allowing serious physical injury.
The pair were found guilty after a two-month trial which
heard Ollie's "neck was snapped between four and eight days prior to his
death".
Davis was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 22
years today, April 10.
The judge said the murder had involved a
"devastating" fatal spinal injury and other injuries usually seen
after a "high-energy car crash".
Mr Justice Cotter said he was sure Davis had inflicted all
of the injuries during four overnight "episodes" of violence and had
shown "callous indifference" to Ollie's suffering by not seeking
medical help.
"I have no doubt that during the night you became frustrated and angry and this led to terrible violence," the judge told him.
"You assaulted him on multiple occasions. The attacks
in their various forms were also brutal - in particular the fatal neck
injury."
Driver, who was cleared by a jury of murder and causing
grievous bodily harm, was jailed for seven years as she appeared for sentence
on a mobility scooter due to a chronic neurological condition.
The judge told her: "You must have heard Ollie's cries
after he was assaulted, as you were together in the bedroom. This must have
woken you up."
Prosecutor John Hankin KC told the jury: "Ollie could
not have caused the injuries to himself - he was a five-week-old pre-mobile
baby.
"A broken neck was not the only injury Ollie sustained. Medical investigation revealed Ollie had sustained a total of 37 fractures.
"They included fractures to the skull, his collar bone,
both arms between the shoulder and the elbow, 23 rib fractures and fractures to
the joints of all four limbs.
"He also suffered brain injuries, bleeding over the
surface of the brain."
Mr Hankin said Ollie was subjected to serious physical abuse
"most likely to have taken place during the last 10 days of his
life".
Davis couldn't explain Ollie's injuries, telling police he
was "quite shocked" and that his son had "seemed fine" when
he fell asleep.
0 Comments