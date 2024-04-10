AOKI LEE SIMMONS, 21, hints at being depressed after splitting from VITTORIO ASSAF, 65



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – Aoki Lee Simmons revealed how she is really feeling after calling it quits from restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, who is 43 years older than her.

“I’m depresso espresso,” the 21-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Apil 9, alongside a snap of herself sitting on black plastic bags.

She continued, “But I did indeed have to share I FOUND WHERE ALL MY PACKAGES [HAVE] BEEN GOING TOO?”

The model’s candid message comes after it was revealed she broke up with Assaf, 65, following their PDA-packed getaway to St. Barts last week.