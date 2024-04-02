Motorists on the run as RUTO’s government starts nationwide crackdown – Look! If your car has the following lights, just run

The use of strobe lights was banned in February 2024,
by Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kirocho but it remained largely
unimpossed.
“In the implementation of the directive on the ban on the
use of strobe lights, light bars, and sirens, several vehicles were nabbed at
various checkpoints,” a statement from NTSA and Kenya Police read in part.
“To avoid any inconveniences, all motor vehicle owners are
advised to remove modified or unauthorized lights on their vehicles.”
According to the new directive, the Head of State, his
Deputy, the Chief Justice, and Parliament Speakers are the only ones allowed to
use sirens.
The Traffic Act Cap 403 also gives the privilege of using
sirens and strobe lights to police vehicles, fire engines, and ambulances.
