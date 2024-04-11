Fast-fading TV girl LILLIAN MULI is dating a summer bunny from USA called Biggy, who is said to be a notorious womanizer - See them getting mushy (VIDEO)



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Controversial Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, is reportedly in love.

Word has it that she is dating a summer bunny from the United States of America (USA) by the name Biggy.

Biggy and Muli were filmed getting mushy in the car as they enjoyed a drive.

The mother of two appeared madly in love with her alleged new catch in the video.

Those who know Biggy revealed that he is a notorious womanizer with several baby mamas in the US.

Lillian, 42, has in the past dated multiple men, including prominent Kisii businessman Jared Nevaton.

However, most of her relationships are short-lived.

Social media fanatics are already predicting that her affair with Biggy will end in tears.

Watch video of her alleged new boyfriend.

Fast-fading TV girl LILLIAN MULI is dating a summer bunny from USA called Biggy, who is said to be a notorious womanizer - See them getting mushy pic.twitter.com/9fnwFWr16V — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 11, 2024

