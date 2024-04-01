SIFUNA says SAKAJA is not his friend – He doesn’t pick up his calls because he is busy stealing public money!

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said they are not friends with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who is emerging as the most corrupt governor in the history of Kenya.

With less than two years in office, Sakaja has accumulated wealth worth billions and all the money is from Nairobi county coffers.

Speaking of his relationship with the corrupt county chief, Sifuna explained that his fallout with Sakaja was because he failed to deliver what he promised the Nairobians.

The Orange Democratic Movement secretary general accused Sakaja of playing public relations politics instead of serving the people who elected him.

"We are not friends; even he knows we are not. But it is not a requirement for you to work with people. My problem with him is that he likes public relations so much.

"If you sit with him, he will tell you to consider this one done, but if someone just did their job, we don't have to be friends," Sifuna claimed.

Sifuna further claimed that the governor doesn't pick up his calls, making it difficult for him to air out issues touching on Nairobians.

"We can be cordial, but he does not pick up my calls when I call him, yet I am his senator. And the discussion you have with him, he does not fulfill,” he said.

