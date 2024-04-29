MMA star FRANCIS NGANNOU tragically loses 18-month-old son

Monday, April 29, 2024 - Francis Ngannou has tragically lost his 18-month-old son
Cameroon outlet 237online.com reported the
devastating news before the former UFC champion-turned-boxer appeared
to confirm it in a heartbreaking social media post.
Taking to X on Monday evening, Ngannou said: 'What's the
purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what
finally hit us the hardest!?
'Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm f***ing tired.'
Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick, added: 'It’s been a heavy
few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family
during this time.
'Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may
this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say “I love you,” more often,
tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.'
The circumstances surrounding the death of Ngannou's son are
unknown at this time.
