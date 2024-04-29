MMA star FRANCIS NGANNOU tragically loses 18-month-old son



Monday, April 29, 2024 - Francis Ngannou has tragically lost his 18-month-old son

Cameroon outlet 237online.com reported the devastating news before the former UFC champion-turned-boxer appeared to confirm it in a heartbreaking social media post.

Taking to X on Monday evening, Ngannou said: 'What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?

'Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm f***ing tired.'





Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick, added: 'It’s been a heavy few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time.

'Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say “I love you,” more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.'

The circumstances surrounding the death of Ngannou's son are unknown at this time.