Nairobi County Budget Chairman, Wilfred Odalo, is being investigated by DCI - See some of the rental houses he has built using looted county funds (PHOTOs).





Saturday, April 20, 2024 - Nairobi County budget chairman, Wilfred Odalo, is reportedly being investigated by DCI over corruption.

Odalo has built several rental houses in Nairobi using looted county funds.

When he was elected and sworn in, he declared only one vehicle in his wealth declaration forms.

Odalo is currently building rental flats in Embakasi West and Embakasi North.

It is worth noting that during his arrest during Azimio protests, he was found with Ksh 12 million in the car boot.

It is alleged that persons believed to be officers from the disbanded DCI Special Special Services Unit (SSU) shared the money among themselves and never booked the amount.

Below are some of his rental flats believed to have been built using looted county funds.































