Don't Miss Out: Top 3 Weekend Games for Betting With PariPesa's Bonus!

Get ready for an action-packed weekend of football with PariPesa! We've handpicked three exciting games for you to bet on, each offering thrilling opportunities to win big. From the high-stakes clash between Manchester City and Chelsea to the Bundesliga showdown between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, and the iconic El Clásico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, there's something for every football fan. So don't miss out on the excitement – place your bets now with PariPesa's bonus and enjoy an unforgettable weekend of football action!

Manchester City vs Chelsea





Despite varying levels of motivation, the teams approach the semi-final match for the FA Cup in completely different moods. Guardiola's men suffered a dramatic loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League, losing in a penalty shootout, while Chelsea demolished Everton 6-0 just a few days earlier. Cole Palmer scored four goals for the Blues in that match and 20 goals in the season, catching up with Erling Haaland in the Premier League's top-scorer race.

However, failure on the European stage should not deter the Citizens from their goals. In addition to the FA Cup, they currently top the English Premier League table, giving them every chance to finish the season on a high note. In their last five matches across all competitions, Manchester City have scored 25 goals, while Chelsea have netted 27 goals in their last five games. Therefore, there is every chance of witnessing a high-scoring showdown in the semi-final.

☑️ Total Over 3 - 1.86

☑️ Man City To Win - 1.45

☑️ Cole Palmer To Score - 3.60

Real Madrid vs Barcelona







Carlo Ancelotti's team enters the game with an 8-point advantage over their closest rivals, Barcelona. A victory at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium would extend their lead to 11 points, with only six games remaining in the season. Even a draw would be favourable for Madrid, given their earlier win over Barcelona in the league, providing them with an edge in head-to-head goal difference. Despite playing 120 gruelling minutes in the Champions League clash against Man City midweek, Real Madrid's spirits are soaring after securing a penalty shootout victory despite being largely outplayed throughout the match.

Barcelona suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, leading to internal discord among players, notably highlighted by Ilkay Gundogan's criticism of costly errors. Undoubtedly, Xavi's team will approach the upcoming match at the Santiago Bernabeu with less-than-ideal morale, potentially complicating their prospects on Sunday. Real Madrid have emerged victorious in their last two head-to-head encounters against Barca, making it unlikely that we will see a different outcome in the upcoming clash.

☑️ Real M To Win - 1.74

☑️ Real M Handicap (-1) - 2.54

☑️ Real M Over 1.5 - 1.70

Borussia D vs Bayer 04





Bayer Leverkusen, a team that has shone brightly in Europe this season, intends to maintain their impeccable record in the Bundesliga. After securing the league title last weekend, Leverkusen is now preparing to face upcoming challenges in both the DFB Pokal and Europa League. Before their match against West Ham, the team boasted impressive statistics, including 25 wins out of 29 games, scoring 74 goals while conceding just 19. Following their commanding 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen, Leverkusen are currently in outstanding form, with Florian Wirtz making a notable contribution with a hat-trick.

On the flip side, Borussia Dortmund aim to secure a Champions League spot, which they could achieve by winning the league this season, especially after reaching the semi-finals. The team has demonstrated recent consistency with four victories in their last five Bundesliga matches, highlighted by a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, where Marcel Sabitzer's brace played a pivotal role. Moreover, Dortmund managed to overturn the handicap in the return leg against Atletico Madrid (4-2) and advance to the Champions League semi-final, so this momentum should bolster the visitors in the match against the new Bundesliga champion.

☑️ Borussia D To Win - 2.32

☑️ Borussia D Over 1.5 - 1.83

☑️ Over 3 - 1.72