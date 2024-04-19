SONKO reacts to a video of a Luo man and his little kids praying for the death of RUTO and GACHAGUA (WATCH)







Friday, April 19, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has called out a man who recorded a video praying for the deaths of President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The unidentified man, who seems to be an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga, claimed that Ruto is the reason why the country is facing a lot of problems and prayed God to take him away.

He alleged that Ruto is oppressing Kenyans through over-taxation and looting billions of shillings.

He further said that he recognizes Raila Odinga as the duly elected President and prayed for him.

Reacting to the video, Sonko wrote, “Surely, vitu zengine tukiona sio za kunyamazia. What's wrong with this man? When the nation is mourning, how do you wish our beloved president and his deputy to die and then post on social media? Shindweee katika jina la yesu Kristo These are God-fearing leaders and men of God. In the name of Allah, the most Beneficent and the most Merciful, both of them will live long. God bless Kenya,”







SONKO reacts to a video of a Luo man and his little kids praying for the death of RUTO and GACHAGUA pic.twitter.com/qIiVL0pyx7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 19, 2024

