Friday, April 19, 2024 - A Kenyan X user identified as MkenyaDaima has fallen in love with a lady whom he trolled badly on his timeline.

He subjected her to endless trolls, not knowing that they would one day fall in love.

Netizens unearthed a tweet of him body shaming her last year before they fell in love.

He was forced to apologize to her after the tweet surfaced.

She accepted the apology and forgave him.

Check this out.





























