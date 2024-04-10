How detectives cornered notorious thugs who attacked a senior police officer and robbed him of his gun in Vihiga - The miscreants were rounded up at Mwiki, Nairobi (PHOTOs)



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - A firearm that was violently robbed from the Officer Commanding Vihiga Police Station when a criminal gang attacked him while on patrol on December 21, 2023 has been recovered in Mwiki, Kasarani sub-county.

One member of the gang from whose possession the Jericho pistol was recovered was also neutralized after daring a gunfight with the DCI Operations team that was trailing them.

To get the firearm, the ruthless gang had on the said date waylaid the Chief Inspector as he parked his car in Vihiga's Majengo market, descending on him with daggers and leaving him for the dead.

They then disappeared with his Jericho pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

After days of surveillance, detectives from DCI Operations Directorate swiftly responded to an intelligence report received through the #FichuakwaDCI hotline by an anonymous caller who reported to have spotted a suspicious car occupied by three armed men at the KU farm in Mwiki.

Stealthily approaching the scene, detectives realized it was the same suspects who had evaded several police dragnets after staging some attacks around the Capital.

On challenging the miscreants to surrender, two of the three took to their heels as the shot suspect brandished the firearm for a battle of guns and was gunned down.

His accomplices made it to the populated shopping centre and holed up but the police are hot on their trail.

A KBZ 985T Nissan Note which the suspects were using was impounded alongside other exhibits that were found stashed in it.

The suspect's body has been moved to the City Mortuary pending identification.

The Kenyan DAILY POST