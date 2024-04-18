Did Siaya County KNUT chairman, ALEX OWINO, plan the murder of JULIUS ODERO? - A family member cries for justice and claims a rogue DCI officer was bribed to do a cover up?





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - A concerned party has reached out to provide information about a suspected case of foul play surrounding the murder of Julius Odero in Siaya County.

Seeking to preserve their anonymity, the person aims to reveal what they believe to be a potential collusion between a DCI officer at the Siaya Police Station and the primary suspects in the case, which include Alex Owino Dunga, the KNUT chairman for Siaya County and his accomplices.

The focal point of suspicion lies on Alex Dunga, proprietor of the Wedewo Club located at Boro Market Center, where the victim was last seen on the fatal night of the incident.

Despite efforts to pursue justice, including an autopsy conducted by pathologist Dr. Mchana, which confirmed foul play, no arrests have been made in connection with Julius's murder since the tragic event on March 23, 2024.

This distressing revelation underscores the urgency for thorough investigation and accountability in resolving this heinous crime, bringing closure to the bereaved, and ensuring justice for the victim, Julius Odero.





