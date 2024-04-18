JOWIE IRUNGU appeals the death sentence as he sues the government and wants compensation





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Murder convict, Jowie Irungu, has officially appealed the death sentence he was granted by Justice Grace Nzioka.

Last month, Irungu was sentenced to death for the murder of businesswoman Monicah Kimani in Lamuria Gardens in 2018.

He has since filed a notice of appeal at the Appellate Court over his conviction and sentencing.

In his application before the Milimani Law Courts, Jowie says the mode in which the death penalty should be enforced is torturous, cruel, and inhumane.

He says it is prohibited under Article 25 of the constitution which spells out the fundamental rights and freedoms that may not be limited.

These include freedom from torture or degrading punishment, freedom from slavery, and the right to a fair trial.

Jowie claims that his sentencing over the Monica Kimani murder was in violation of his non-derogable right to freedom from torture and cruel, inhuman punishment and wants the court to declare as so.

He has sued the Attorney General in his petition.

In 2017, the Supreme Court declared the mandatory death sentence unconstitutional but did not outlaw it.

Jowie has also sought compensation claims his rights were violated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST