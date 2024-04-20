Here is the glaring blunder that KDF officers made after CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA’s chopper crashed – Look! The first responders could have saved them





Saturday, April 20, 2024 - The first responder to the tragic plane crash that killed the Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla has revealed details of the helicopter's last seconds before it crashed to the ground.

Speaking to the press, the rescuer insinuated that they may have saved the victims had the KDF officers not interfered with the rescue operations.

He noted the chopper first arrived at its final destination at around 10 am where it landed at a nearby school.

According to the witness, Ogolla’s chopper arrived in the area at around 10 am and took off at around 2.16 pm.

However, while attempting to take off, the helicopter developed a technical hitch on its propellers. It could be seen circulating above the forest signifying that the pilot could have been attempting to land.

"When I looked at it, the propeller was not rotating. Some of the people directed the pilot to land on a nearby ground," the responder narrated.

The helicopter in the process of attempting to land, crashed. Attempts to rush and save the occupants further hit a wall as the chopper burst into flames moments after the crash.

"While attempting to save the lives of the occupants, the chopper burst into flames but we struggled and managed to evacuate all the occupants and placed their bodies on the ground," the rescuer noted.

According to the saviour, during the rescue operations, two of the officers shouted for help, and in the process, one of them attempted to stand but was overwhelmed by the pain.

"During the rescue process, the military officials quickly arrived at the scene and told us to leave. We are the people who struggled with the incident," the responder further narrated.

According to reports, the accident scene has since been cordoned and no ordinary person is allowed close to the scene until the investigations are complete.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.