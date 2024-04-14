Detectives nab a notorious drug dealer who uses schoolgirls to peddle narcotics in the Coast Region - Recover heroin and Ksh 1.7 million in cash (PHOTOs).





Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Anti-narcotics detectives in Mombasa have arrested a notorious drug dealer, who has been using school-going girls to distribute drugs.

The drug dealer, popularly known as Mwinyi Marebe, was found in possession of one kilogram of heroin, assorted packaging materials, a weighing scale, and Sh 1,780,480 in cash.

Police believe the money is the proceeds of drugs.

Detectives caught him flat-footed during the dawn raid at the Magogoni area in Kisauni.

He has been operating the illegal drug business at the home of his second wife, Fatuma Hamisi.

The suspect is alleged to be a seasoned drug trafficker in the Coast region.

He has mastered the art of using school-going girls to distribute the drugs.

Marebe's arrest comes a few days after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu revealed that some students and school staff were trafficking drugs in schools and urged administrators to deal with such cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.