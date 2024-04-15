Haiti here we come! RUTO signals the looming deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti even after he was warned not to dare

Monday, April 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced the formal establishment of Haiti's nine-member Presidential Transitional Council which will pave the way for the deployment of the Kenyan police officers to the Caribbean nation.
According to Ruto, the decision
was evidence of the collective courage and singular sacrifice of the Haitian
Council of Cabinet to ensure that Haiti was a violent-free state.
"We look forward to the PTC
moving with speed to appoint the Prime Minister and Cabinet," the head of
state noted in his statement.
Ruto further lauded the
leadership of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for its steadfast stewardship
of the intense consultations that led to the establishment of a transitional
council.
"Kenya expresses confidence
that the new political leadership will lay a strong foundation for resolution
of the crisis in Haiti, restoration of security, afford the Haitian people a
political transition," Ruto stated.
The head of state noted that
Kenya was in strong solidarity with Haiti and that it was ready to make its
contribution within the framework elaborated in the United Nations Security
Council Resolution 2699 of 2023.
Besides Ruto's acknowledgment,
sources privy to the information noted the official notice did not name the new
council members.
Reports further suggest that
there was no announcement on the specific time frame for installing the council
and replacing Prime Minister Ariel Henry.
