DAVID NDII now reveals why RUTO is still overcharging Kenyans on fuel despite global reduction in fuel prices – You won’t believe this



Sunday, April 21, 2024 - President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor David Ndii has defended high fuel prices in Kenya, saying the President is justified in overcharging Kenyans for the precious good.

This was after a national daily stated that despite the recent slashing of prices, fuel in Kenya remained the costliest among East African countries.

While defending Ruto’s administration, Ndii stated that the high fuel prices were key in funding the development agenda.

“Kenya has one of the largest, densest and well-maintained road networks in Africa, paid for with fuel levy funds,” he stated.

The economist told government critics that they should not expect development without paying the price.

“There are no free lunches. Public goods are paid for,” he stated.

Kenya has the third-highest road network in Africa boasting 177,800 kilometres of road connection.

This is only bettered by South Africa at 750,000 kilometres and Nigeria at 195,000 kilometres.

Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are the only other EAC countries to feature in the top 10 list at 159,366 kilometres and 153,373 kilometres respectively.

In May 2023, President William Ruto explained that his administration had doubled fuel tax from 8 per cent to 16 per cent to be able to raise cash for infrastructural development.

He stated that his administration had an uphill task to raise over Ksh600 billion which was committed by his predecessor to finance various road projects.

“If I have to complete these projects, I need money. Everywhere I go, Kenyans tell me they need roads,” he stated then.

