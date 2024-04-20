This is the reason why General FRANCIS OGOLLA requested to be buried in a sheet and not a coffin despite not being a Muslim

Sunday, April 21, 2024 – The late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla
was a simple and down-to-earth man.
This
is evident in the manner in which his funeral is being conducted.
According
to his family, General Ogolla requested to be buried wrapped in sheets and not
in a coffin.
According
to his brother, Hezekiah Oduor, the CDF requested to have his wish fulfilled to
ensure that there were no additional costs on the family during his burial.
His
brother added that Ogolla wanted his burial to be simple and not attract
any additional cost to the family.
Oduor
also revealed that his graveyard would be as simple as their kin had requested.
“It
is going to be very simple, it will just be digging the grave and putting his
body inside," he stated.
On
the other hand, Ogolla's sister, Peres noted that the General had prepared them
for his death. She indicated that the CDF even picked the place where he needed
to be buried.
"He
even pointed to me where he wanted to be buried. The General even told me that
army personnel can die at any time, therefore, he prepared what his burial will
be like," she stated.
