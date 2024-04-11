Dancer KORRA OBIDI suffers a knife and acid attack in U.K (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 11, 2024 – Dancer Korra Obidi has said that she suffered a knife and acid attack in the UK.
The mother of two who shared a video from the scene, said
the incident occurred while she was in the middle of a live stream.
Korra who further revealed that she was attacked by a black
female, is asking for information that might lead to the suspect's arrest.
She wrote;
"Currently in an
ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK in
the middle of a live stream. There's been a lot of hate in the past but this
physical assault is a wake up call. If you have any information as to the attacker,
black female. 5 foot. please forward to Korramanagement@gmail.com
Dancer KORRA OBIDI suffers a knife and acid attack in U.K pic.twitter.com/Eb9HJk8yxE— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 11, 2024
