Dancer KORRA OBIDI suffers a knife and acid attack in U.K (VIDEO)



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – Dancer Korra Obidi has said that she suffered a knife and acid attack in the UK.

The mother of two who shared a video from the scene, said the incident occurred while she was in the middle of a live stream.

Korra who further revealed that she was attacked by a black female, is asking for information that might lead to the suspect's arrest.

She wrote;

"Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream. There's been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call. If you have any information as to the attacker, black female. 5 foot. please forward to Korramanagement@gmail.com