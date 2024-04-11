"Good riddance" CAITLYN JENNER reacts to OJ SIMPSON's death



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – Caitlyn Jenner is celebrating the death of OJ Simpson.

The football star died last night, April 10, at the age of 76 and it was announced today, April 11.

Shortly after the announcement, Caitlyn Jenner, 74, tweeted, "Good riddance #OJSimpson."





Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, was married to Kris Jenner when her best friend Nicole Brown, OJ's ex-wife, was brutally murdered with Ron Goldman in Los Angeles.

Kris's ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, represented OJ at his murder trial - a decision that caused problems for the Kardashians.

OJ was sensationally acquitted of the killing, despite the mountain of evidence against him and absolute belief among Nicole's friends that he was responsible for their deaths.

In Caitlyn's autobiography, The Secrets Of My Life, she gave a scathing assessment of the former NFL star.

"He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a***ole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them," Caitlyn wrote.

Caitlyn is the first member of the Kardashian/Jenner family to react to Simpson's death.