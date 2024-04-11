CHRIS BROWN disses QUAVO in new album over KARRUECHE TRAN love triangle

Thursday, April 11, 2024 – American singer Chris Brown has taken a shot at his colleague, Quavo, in the deluxe edition of his "11:11" album which just got released.
On the song "Freak," Chris Brown slammed Quavo
with clever punch lines over a super-charged version of Nelly's “Air Force
Ones”. He sang "F****** my old bitches ain't gone make us equal/Sipping
that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo [Quavo]/Freak bitch she like Casamigos.
not the Migos."
Quavo and Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche
Tran have been suspected of casual dating for years; a clear
trigger for the R&B superstar, despite having broken up with the
"Claws" actress since 2015.
This is coming after the RnB superstar reignited his
beef with Qauvo in January after being made to sit next to him at Paris
Fashion Week show. He publicly disclosed that he didn't approve of the move.
