CHRIS BROWN disses QUAVO in new album over KARRUECHE TRAN love triangle



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – American singer Chris Brown has taken a shot at his colleague, Quavo, in the deluxe edition of his "11:11" album which just got released.

On the song "Freak," Chris Brown slammed Quavo with clever punch lines over a super-charged version of Nelly's “Air Force Ones”. He sang "F****** my old bitches ain't gone make us equal/Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo [Quavo]/Freak bitch she like Casamigos. not the Migos."

Quavo and Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran have been suspected of casual dating for years; a clear trigger for the R&B superstar, despite having broken up with the "Claws" actress since 2015.

This is coming after the RnB superstar reignited his beef with Qauvo in January after being made to sit next to him at Paris Fashion Week show. He publicly disclosed that he didn't approve of the move.