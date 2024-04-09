Enough is enough as Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA goes nuclear on striking doctors – See what he did? They never saw it coming

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – All doctors participating in the ongoing strike in Nyeri County face imminent sack.
This is after Governor Kahiga
Mutahi halted salary payments for 59 out of 62 doctors still participating in
the ongoing nationwide strike.
Speaking during a press
conference, Governor Kahiga issued a directive to dismiss the doctors, if they
failed to return to work.
“The government is now left with
no option but to take action against the striking doctors,” Mutahi Kahiga
stated.
“I hereby instruct the
Department of County Public Service Management and County Treasury to stop
salary payments to the affected doctors.”
Kahiga argued that the county
was struggling to deliver medical services to its residents, despite having 139
employees on their payroll.
“The county issued 62 letters to
doctors on strike, and only three responded,” Kahiga noted.
The County chief further faulted
the doctors for defying orders, which has posed a great risk to the health of
Nyeri County residents and others seeking medical care from outside the
area.
Acting in his capacity as the
Chairman of the Labour Committee in the Council of Governors (CoG), Kahiga
maintained that moving forward, discussions were underway at both the National
and the County government levels to resolve the issues in the health
sector.
