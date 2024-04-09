Enough is enough as Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA goes nuclear on striking doctors – See what he did? They never saw it coming





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – All doctors participating in the ongoing strike in Nyeri County face imminent sack.

This is after Governor Kahiga Mutahi halted salary payments for 59 out of 62 doctors still participating in the ongoing nationwide strike.

Speaking during a press conference, Governor Kahiga issued a directive to dismiss the doctors, if they failed to return to work.

“The government is now left with no option but to take action against the striking doctors,” Mutahi Kahiga stated.

“I hereby instruct the Department of County Public Service Management and County Treasury to stop salary payments to the affected doctors.”

Kahiga argued that the county was struggling to deliver medical services to its residents, despite having 139 employees on their payroll.

“The county issued 62 letters to doctors on strike, and only three responded,” Kahiga noted.

The County chief further faulted the doctors for defying orders, which has posed a great risk to the health of Nyeri County residents and others seeking medical care from outside the area.

Acting in his capacity as the Chairman of the Labour Committee in the Council of Governors (CoG), Kahiga maintained that moving forward, discussions were underway at both the National and the County government levels to resolve the issues in the health sector.

