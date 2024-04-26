Crime rate escalates in Rongai as armed gangs terrorize residents - One person is killed every week and the OCS is unbothered.





Friday, April 26, 2024 - A resident of Rongai has reached out to Cyprian Nyakundi and raised an alarm over the high rate of crime in the area.

The areas around Tumaini, Hellena Road, and Koira Road are the worst hit with insecurity.

At least 1 person is reported dead every week despite the Rongai police station being one of the biggest police stations in the country with over 100 police officers.

The OCS seems unbothered even as armed gangs continue killing innocent Kenyans.

Check out Nyakundi’s post highlighting insecurity in Rongai.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.