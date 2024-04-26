A 24-year-old man was ejected from a long-distance bus by detectives and nabbed with cocaine worth Ksh 1.8 Million - See where he had hidden the drugs (PHOTOs).

Friday, April 26, 2024 - A drug trafficker was early this morning ejected from a Nairobi-bound bus from Moyale and from him, 417g of Cocaine discovered hidden under the inner soles of his rubber shoes.
Acting
on intelligence information, anti-narcotics detectives augmented by the Operations
Support Unit intercepted the bus belonging to Score Investment Ltd at Blue Post
section of Thika, conducting a search that saw 24-year-old Charles Obaga
Kavehere arrested.
The
suspect was taken to the Jomo Kenyatta Intn'l Airport (JKIA) for further
screening within his person, where detectives established that, besides the
417g of cocaine estimated to be worth Sh1.8 million, he had swallowed more
drugs that he intended to egest at the destination.
Kavehere is currently in the custody of JKIA-ANU officers pending egestion of the swallowed sachets and further legal procedures.
