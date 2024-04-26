A 24-year-old man was ejected from a long-distance bus by detectives and nabbed with cocaine worth Ksh 1.8 Million - See where he had hidden the drugs (PHOTOs).





Friday, April 26, 2024 - A drug trafficker was early this morning ejected from a Nairobi-bound bus from Moyale and from him, 417g of Cocaine discovered hidden under the inner soles of his rubber shoes.

Acting on intelligence information, anti-narcotics detectives augmented by the Operations Support Unit intercepted the bus belonging to Score Investment Ltd at Blue Post section of Thika, conducting a search that saw 24-year-old Charles Obaga Kavehere arrested.

The suspect was taken to the Jomo Kenyatta Intn'l Airport (JKIA) for further screening within his person, where detectives established that, besides the 417g of cocaine estimated to be worth Sh1.8 million, he had swallowed more drugs that he intended to egest at the destination.

Kavehere is currently in the custody of JKIA-ANU officers pending egestion of the swallowed sachets and further legal procedures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.