PHOTOs: Wealthy Luo businessman OCHOLLA KAMILI flaunts lavish lifestyle and makes slay queens go crazy - His wife was in the news for plotting his murder.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Flamboyant businessman Ocholla Kamili has left cash-starved slay queens salivating after he flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media.

Ocholla was pictured at his multi-million residence alongside his posh Mercedes Benz.

He was preparing to step out for a drink.

“Stepping out for a polite drink,” he captioned the photos.

The wealthy businessman hit the headlines sometime back after he took his wife Rose Adhiambo to court for plotting his murder.

Rose had hired one James Odhiambo Wanyumba to carry out the murder.

Ocholla has investments in the security sector and his estranged wife worked in one of his firms as a managing director before the alleged murder conspiracy was uncovered.

See the photos that he posted on his X-platform and a comment from one of the slay queens.











