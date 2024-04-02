PHOTOs: Wealthy Luo businessman OCHOLLA KAMILI flaunts lavish lifestyle and makes slay queens go crazy - His wife was in the news for plotting his murder.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Flamboyant businessman Ocholla Kamili has left cash-starved slay queens salivating after he flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media.
Ocholla was pictured
at his multi-million residence alongside his posh Mercedes Benz.
He was preparing to
step out for a drink.
“Stepping out for a
polite drink,” he captioned the photos.
The wealthy
businessman hit the headlines sometime back after he took his wife Rose
Adhiambo to court for plotting his murder.
Rose had hired one James Odhiambo Wanyumba to carry out the
murder.
Ocholla
has investments in the security sector and his estranged wife worked in one of
his firms as a managing director before the alleged murder conspiracy was
uncovered.
See the photos that he posted on his X-platform and a comment from one of the slay queens.
