Chelsea, Arsenal set to miss out as PSG close in on VICTOR OSIMHEN with €13m per year salary



Friday, April 12, 2024 – Victor Osimhen could be heading to Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Osimhen, one of the most sought after strikers in football at the moment is wanted by Premier League giants, Chelsea and Arsenal.

But PSG are close to wrapping up a deal with Napoli for the talismanic forward, according to Caught Offside.

The French club are rumored to be willing to pay Osimhen’s entire release clause, which is estimated to be worth €120m.

In addition, they are eager to extend an offer of a four-year contract to the striker, who will make €13m a season at PSG.

Chelsea, unlike PSG, are not in a position to pay Osimhen’s entire release clause due to their financial state.

Osimhen, aged 25, has scored 14 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.