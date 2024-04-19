See what RUTO said after he appointed General FRANCIS OGOLLA as the Chief of Defence Forces despite trying to overturn his victory at Bomas





Friday April 19, 2024 - President William Ruto's appointment of General Francis Ogolla to replace the retired General Robert Kibochi as Chief of Defense Forces on April 28, 2023, sparked controversy within his Kenya Kwanza coalition, compelling him to publicly defend his decision amid rising internal dissent.

Speaking during a roundtable with journalists in 2023, Ruto defended his decision, citing the late General Francis Ogolla’s credentials as the deciding factor in his appointment as CDF, despite Ogolla being implicated in efforts to undermine the 2022 presidential election results.

“General Ogolla is among the people who went to Bomas to try and overturn my victory.”

“Do you know that?”

“But because when I looked at his CV, he was the best person to be general,” Ruto defended his appointment.

General Ogolla then 60, was elevated to a four-star general amid a chorus of dissent from within the ruling coalition.

This was exacerbated by accusations made by former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, who stated that Ogolla was a member of a group of National Security Council members who attempted to manipulate the results of the election to favour Raila Odinga's victory or a runoff.

The President argued his decision was not made lightly, as he acknowledged having other candidates for the position but chose Ogolla against the advice of many.

“I could have appointed anybody. I had, I think, 10 choices,” Ruto stated.

He went on to narrate, “I called him, and I sat him down.”

“I told him, my friend, you went to Bomas to try and overturn my victory.”

“But because you are the best person to be general, I'm going to give you the job.”

“That is how it works with me.”

In defending his pick, Ruto asserted that regional balance was playing in his mind with a keen awareness of historical ethnic representation within national roles.

“Since independence, there is nobody from Nyanza who has ever been CDF.”

“And it also played in my mind that I don't want a situation where a whole community thinks they cannot occupy a certain office,” Ruto elaborated.

