Uproar as RUTO increase charges for Church Missionaries 10 times despite everything they are doing for the poor – LOOK!



Friday April 12, 2024 - The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has expressed its displeasure with the Government’s decision to increase permit charges for missionaries.

According to the Bishops, the Government has allegedly hiked the taxes from the initial Ksh15,000 to a whooping Ksh150,000.

While addressing the press in Karen, Nairobi, during the Bishops’ Plenary Assembly, the Bishops urged the Government to reconsider its take on the levy and scrap it off.

The Bishops termed the move as unethical and that the decision showed a lack of gratitude by the Government.

“We as a country should be showing gratitude and appreciation.”

“So, giving waivers to priests, religious men and women and other social missionary volunteers come to complement our social engagement,” read part of a statement by the KCCB.

Meanwhile, the Bishops also called for an immediate end to the doctors' strike and urged the striking medical officers to put patients first.

According to KCCB, doctors must avoid using patients as bargaining chips and instead find better means of settling its stalemate with the Government.

"We urge the Government on one hand, and the doctors on the other hand to seek a working arrangement that does not put the lives of patients at risk so that lives are not lost," KCCB noted.

