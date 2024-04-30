BUSTED: Kirinyaga University students caught on hidden CCTV camera stealing exams (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Some students from Kirinyaga University will face disciplinary action after they were caught on a hidden CCTV camera stealing exams.

In the trending footage, the cunning students, among them a lady, are seen using their smartphones to browse online looking for answers, not knowing that a hidden CCTV camera had been installed to monitor them.

The lady placed her phone on her lap and comfortably browsed, not knowing that she was being captured on CCTV installed at Kilele Hall, where they sat for their exams.

The footage has sparked reactions on X, with a section of X users accusing the University of intruding on the privacy of their students.

“As per data protection act, it is wrong to record someone without their consent. You are not allowed to use such evidence,” wrote an X user.

“Doesn't this breach privacy policies?’’ another user posed.

Watch the footage.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.