BUSTED: Kirinyaga University students caught on hidden CCTV camera stealing exams (VIDEO).

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Some students from Kirinyaga University will face disciplinary action after they were caught on a hidden CCTV camera stealing exams.
In the trending
footage, the cunning students, among them a lady, are seen using their
smartphones to browse online looking for answers, not knowing that a hidden
CCTV camera had been installed to monitor them.
The lady placed her
phone on her lap and comfortably browsed, not knowing that she was being
captured on CCTV installed at Kilele Hall, where they sat for their exams.
The footage has
sparked reactions on X, with a section of X users accusing the University of
intruding on the privacy of their students.
“As per data protection
act, it is wrong to record someone without their consent. You are not allowed
to use such evidence,” wrote an X user.
“Doesn't this breach
privacy policies?’’ another user posed.
Watch the footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments