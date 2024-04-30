DRAMA as wealthy Kikuyu businessman GREGORY KIBUE threatens to shoot Runda residents after they confronted him for blocking water flow in the area, leading to constant flooding (VIDEO).

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 - There was drama after residents of Runda confronted wealthy businessman Gregory Kibue for blocking water flow in the area.
Kibue, a tycoon in the
transport business, has erected a wall in his multi-million undeveloped land in
Runda, blocking water flow and causing constant floods in the posh neighbourhoood
as heavy rains continue pondering the country.
The angry residents
ganged up against the arrogant businessman and tried to demolish the wall that
blocks water flow in the area, leading to a violent confrontation.
He threatened to whip
his pistol and shoot at the residents for invading his property.
When the county
officials visited the scene, he also threatened to shoot them and bragged that
he is untouchable.
The businessman is
trending on X under the hashtag #GregoryNjauExposed,
following his rogue behaviours.
Watch the dramatic
videos as Runda residents confront him.
Kenyans are united in their demand for justice, emphasizing that no one, regardless of their connections or wealth, should be above the law.#GregoryNjauExposed— KIPROTICH GENERALI (@ItsKiprotich1) April 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/sM8zjye1qM
