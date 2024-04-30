DRAMA as wealthy Kikuyu businessman GREGORY KIBUE threatens to shoot Runda residents after they confronted him for blocking water flow in the area, leading to constant flooding (VIDEO).





Tuesday, 30 April 2024 - There was drama after residents of Runda confronted wealthy businessman Gregory Kibue for blocking water flow in the area.

Kibue, a tycoon in the transport business, has erected a wall in his multi-million undeveloped land in Runda, blocking water flow and causing constant floods in the posh neighbourhoood as heavy rains continue pondering the country.

The angry residents ganged up against the arrogant businessman and tried to demolish the wall that blocks water flow in the area, leading to a violent confrontation.

He threatened to whip his pistol and shoot at the residents for invading his property.

When the county officials visited the scene, he also threatened to shoot them and bragged that he is untouchable.

The businessman is trending on X under the hashtag #GregoryNjauExposed, following his rogue behaviours.

Watch the dramatic videos as Runda residents confront him.

Kenyans are united in their demand for justice, emphasizing that no one, regardless of their connections or wealth, should be above the law.#GregoryNjauExposed

Rogue Kibue pic.twitter.com/sM8zjye1qM — KIPROTICH GENERALI (@ItsKiprotich1) April 29, 2024





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.