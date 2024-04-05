BUJU BANTON mourns as his 20-year-old son dies



Friday, April 4, 2024 – Miles Myrie, the 20-year-old son of reggae-dancehall icon Mark ‘Buju Banton’ Myrie, has reportedly passed away.

“Yes it is true,” Jahazeil Myrie, another son of Banton, told Observer Online. “It is not my thing to say, it is not my job personally to give out any personal information about Miles, my father is the one who should share any details, but Miles is an hortical yute, his soul was clean, so I had to say something.”

Jahazeil said that Miles was living in the United States at the time of his death. He did not divulge the cause of death or whether his brother had been sick.

“We grow up together one ah the time dem, and he always would motivate me to never give up. He was a very motivational person no matter wah. When he was younger, he wanted to be a judge but as he got older, he got to love the rapping so he wanted to be a rapper," Jahazeil said.

Buju Banton took to Instagram to confirm his son's death.

“Sip papa God knows,” the reggae-dancehall icon wrote alongside a photo of his deceased son.