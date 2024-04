Friday, April 4, 2024 – Afrobeat singer and producer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, says he has acquired a private jet.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle, Davido revealed his latest acquisition: a brand-new private jet, the Bombardier Global 7500 Said to be worth $75million.

This impressive aircraft stands as the largest business jet in Bombardier’s lineup, boasting top-of-the-line features and a significant price tag.