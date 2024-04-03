British citizen claims he was served a cease and desist letter for trolling UK Prime Minister, RISHI SUNAK, on social media



Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – A British citizen has claimed he was served a cease and desist letter for trolling UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak on social media.

In the letter addressed to the social media user, he was asked to not make derogatory comments about the British Prime Minister as he would face legal consequences if he continues.

According to the U.K Government, while freedom of speech is enshrined in the country’s constitution, speeches should be made without hate.

