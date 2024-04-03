Chocolate could help with weight loss and prevent Alzheimer’s, New study reveals



Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – A chemical found in chocolate called theobromine has many benefits for the body and the brain.

According to a study from Zhengzhou University in China published April 1 in the Journal of Functional Foods, Theobromine found in cocoa beans, is anti-inflammatory, high in antioxidants and can protect the brain from Alzheimer’s.

Scientists also say that theobromine can counter the impact of high cholesterol levels on memory and cognitive function.

Theobromine can cross the blood-brain function to potentially boost brain function as well as mood and fight against depression.

“Theobromine has demonstrated neuroprotective properties, the ability to prevent neuronal damage, and enhancements in motor memory and cognitive regulatory functions,” the study authors wrote.

“Given its low incidence of side effects and minimal harm to the human body at appropriate doses, theobromine and its derivatives show promise as effective agents for preventing brain-related disorders, presenting significant prospects in the medical fñield,” they continued.

In essence the study says that eating chocolate could also help someone lose weight because theobromine helps the body break down fats.

The authors referenced another study that found a link between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and obesity.

“In a study by Dan Wei et al., the effects of theobromine on an NAFLD mouse model were examined, revealing that theobromine led to reductions in body weight, liver weight, and improvements in liver morphology,” they explained.

“Inflammation is a multifaceted process that engages white blood cells and the release of chemicals into the bloodstream or affected tissues to combat foreign invaders,” they explained.

“Theobromine demonstrates anti-inflammatory effects on diverse cell types, including macrophages and chondrocytes.”