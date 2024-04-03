Chocolate could help with weight loss and prevent Alzheimer’s, New study reveals

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – A chemical found in chocolate called theobromine has many benefits for the body and the brain.
According to a study from Zhengzhou University in China
published April 1 in the Journal of Functional Foods, Theobromine found in
cocoa beans, is anti-inflammatory, high in antioxidants and can protect the
brain from Alzheimer’s.
Scientists also say that theobromine can counter the impact
of high cholesterol levels on memory and cognitive function.
Theobromine can cross the blood-brain function to
potentially boost brain function as well as mood and fight against depression.
“Theobromine has demonstrated
neuroprotective properties, the ability to prevent neuronal damage, and
enhancements in motor memory and cognitive regulatory functions,” the study
authors wrote.
“Given its low incidence of
side effects and minimal harm to the human body at appropriate doses,
theobromine and its derivatives show promise as effective agents for preventing
brain-related disorders, presenting significant prospects in the medical fñield,”
they continued.
In essence the study says that eating chocolate could
also help someone lose weight because theobromine helps the body break down
fats.
The authors referenced another study that found a link
between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and obesity.
“In a study by Dan Wei et
al., the effects of theobromine on an NAFLD mouse model were examined,
revealing that theobromine led to reductions in body weight, liver weight, and
improvements in liver morphology,” they explained.
“Inflammation is a
multifaceted process that engages white blood cells and the release of
chemicals into the bloodstream or affected tissues to combat foreign invaders,”
they explained.
“Theobromine demonstrates
anti-inflammatory effects on diverse cell types, including macrophages and
chondrocytes.”
