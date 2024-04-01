'Boardwalk Empire' star MICHAEL STUHLBARG attacked by homeless man with a rock



Monday, April 1, 2024 – "Boardwalk Empire" star Michael Stuhlbarg was on Sunday, March 31, attacked by a homeless man with a rock.

Security sources told TMZ that Stuhlbarg was jogging in Manhattan around 7:45 PM when he suddenly felt something strike the back of his head.

When he looked down, the actor noticed a rock lying beside him. Despite the shock, Michael chased the perpetrator down the street until authorities arrived at the scene and were able to handle the rest.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel and a witness disclosed that they observed him picking up a rock and hurling it at Michael.

Xavier was taken into custody without incident and has been booked for assault. Stuhlbarg on the other hand, sustained pain and bruising to the back of the head, but he declined medical attention.