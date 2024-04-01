SHADE LADIPO set to wed a second time as her new man proposes to her (VIDEO)



Monday, April 1, 2024 – Shade Ladipo is engaged to be married again after her first marriage packed up.

The media personality shared a video from her proposal and wrote in the caption, "I said yes again. 2nd time is a charm."

Celebrities have taken to the caption to congratulate her.

This comes five years after her first wedding.

She got married on Feb 2019 and was officially divorced in 2020, shortly after celebrating her one year wedding anniversary.

She previously explained that her first marriage ended not long after she relocated to Canada with her husband. She blames Covid for putting a strain on their marriage.





See her latest engagement video below.