Reverend RUTH WAMUYU’s marriage on the rocks after her husband impregnated a female congregant - See the beautiful Kamba lady behind her marital woes (PHOTOs).

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Reverend Ruth Wamuyu’s husband, Bishop Theuri Maina, has reportedly impregnated one of the female congregants and rented her a house in the posh Kilimani neighborhood.

According to well-placed sources, Bishop Theuri fell in love with Sabina Mutheu, a member of the worship team at their church in downtown Nairobi.

Theuri and Sabina kept their affair secret but Reverend Wamuyu got wind of their illicit affair.

Wamuyu is said to have plotted revenge against her cheating husband by eloping with a younger man in their church.

At some point, they even separated but still appeared in church together pretending to be happy.







A source revealed that Sabina, an upcoming gospel singer, is heavily pregnant for Bishop Theuri Maina.

She was reportedly kicked out of church by Reverend Wamuyu for attempting to wreck her marriage.

Below are photos of Sabina.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.