BABU OWINO files a motion to impeach Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA over incompetence in handling the Doctors’ strike

In a notice of motion to the clerk of the National Assembly
Samuel Njoroge dated Wednesday, Babu accused Nakhumicha of being incompetent in
handling the ongoing doctors' strike.
The outspoken lawmaker further accused the embattled CS of
violating Articles 26(1) and 43(1)(a) of the Constitution.
"Pursuant to Article 152(6) of the Constitution as read
with Standing Order 66, I wish to notify you of my intention to move a Special
Motion for removal of the Cabinet Secretary for Health from office on two
grounds," reads the letter in part.
Babu explained that due to the ongoing strike by
doctors, many Kenyans have been denied the right to life as well as the right
to the highest attainable standard of health.
"Since the strike began on 15 March 2024, scores
of Kenyans have been unable to access medical care, and in some dire cases,
some have even lost their lives," he stated
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments