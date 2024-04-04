BABU OWINO files a motion to impeach Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA over incompetence in handling the Doctors’ strike





Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has initiated a motion aimed at removing Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha from office, citing incompetence.

In a notice of motion to the clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge dated Wednesday, Babu accused Nakhumicha of being incompetent in handling the ongoing doctors' strike.

The outspoken lawmaker further accused the embattled CS of violating Articles 26(1) and 43(1)(a) of the Constitution.

"Pursuant to Article 152(6) of the Constitution as read with Standing Order 66, I wish to notify you of my intention to move a Special Motion for removal of the Cabinet Secretary for Health from office on two grounds," reads the letter in part.

Babu explained that due to the ongoing strike by doctors, many Kenyans have been denied the right to life as well as the right to the highest attainable standard of health.

"Since the strike began on 15 March 2024, scores of Kenyans have been unable to access medical care, and in some dire cases, some have even lost their lives," he stated

