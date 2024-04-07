LUHYA MPs in AZIMIO defend NAKHUMICHA over impeachment threats - We cannot allow that to happen!



Sunday, April 7, 2024 - A section of Luhya community Members of Parliament in Azimio One Kenya Alliance has said they will not support the impeachment of Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has tabled a motion in Parliament to impeach Nakhumicha over incompetence and gross violation of the constitution in the ongoing doctors' strike.

But speaking on Saturday, Luhya community MPs led by Butere MP Tindi Mwale defended CS Nakhumicha, terming the impeachment motion dead on arrival.

“There is no way we are going to allow our fellow MPs to impeach her, so the impeachment idea and motion is not there,” said the ODM MP.

His sentiments were echoed by Kakamega deputy governor Ayub Savula, who said there is no concrete reason for impeaching the Health CS.

Savula argued that the doctors’ strike was a labor-related issue and that it had nothing to do with CS Nakhumcha’s role.

“We know she is the only minister representing us in the national government and we want her to stay there and perform. No one should use the excuse of a strike, a strike is a labour matter,” Savula stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST