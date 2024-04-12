ARIANA GRANDE and ETHAN SLATER pack on PDA in front of 'Wicked' co-ostars



Friday, April 12, 2024 – Singer Ariana Grande and actor Ethan Slater have been filmed packing on PDA during a night out in Las Vegas.

Ethan was glued to Ariana's side as they were deep in conversation during a swanky dinner at Nobu Caesars Palace. They took turns putting their arms around each other during the meal which was hosted by Universal after the couple and "Wicked" co-stars arrived at CinemaCon to promote the movie.

Ariana also caressed his back while they chatted, with their eyes locked on each other. The event was packed with other "Wicked" stars, including Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo.

The couple began dating after Ariana's split from Dalton Gomez and Ethan ending his 4-year marriage to Lilly Jay, which turned into a whirlwind of scrutiny.

Watch the video below