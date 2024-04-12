Missing 14-year-old twin sisters tells police to mind their business after they are found in hotel with 30-year-old man (VIDEO)

Friday, April 12, 2024 – 14-year-old twin sisters who both ran away from home were found with a 30-year-old man in a hotel in Allen Park, Detroit.
Police located the twin sisters with a 30-year-old man with
a criminal background after they went missing for one month.
The 14-year-old twins were reported missing by their father
on March 8, after they failed to return to their home in the 1800 block of
Robson Street in Detroit.
Detroit police announced that the sisters were recovered and
reunited with family this week.
According to Fox2detroit, a debit card number that was
reported stolen out of Nebraska led police to the Comfort Inn off I-95 in Allen
Park, where the sisters were found with Highland Park resident Marcus Peoples.
The stolen debit card information was used by Peoples to buy
the hotel room that the twins were staying in, according to police.
The card belonged to a Nebraska teenager named Abigale, who
got an alert text from her bank. She immediately told her mother, who then
called the hotel and the Allen Park Police Department.
"I didn't know that it was bigger than what it is until
yesterday, and it was quite the shock – to say the least," said Megan
McQuain, Abigale's mother.
A newly released body-camera video from Allen Park police
shows when the sisters were found on April 8. One officer responding to the
scene for the debit card fraud happened to recognise the missing twins.
"I know who you guys are, and I know who's looking for
you, okay? And we're going to have to solve that tonight," an officer can
be heard saying in the released footage.
When asked why they ran away from home, one of the girls
told police, "don't worry about it, it. That's none of your
business."
The sisters also told police that they did not know Peoples
and that he only bought the room for them so they had somewhere to stay.
The suspect claimed that his brother sent him the card
information, and he didn't know that it was stolen, according to the
body-camera video.
Peoples was charged with fraud, using a stolen credit card,
and harbouring missing juveniles, according to police. His bond was set at
$150,000.
"If you see something, say something because if we
wouldn’t have checked on our credit cards right then and there, and if I
would've just waited until the next day, it would’ve been, maybe, too
late," McQuain said. "You just never know."
In an interview with FOX 2 before they were found, their
father, George Ogden, said they had left home without permission before. The
two previously ran away while visiting their grandmother in River Rouge and
while Ogden was able to bring them back home, they took off again without their
cell phones only one day later.
Twin sisters tells police to mind their business after they are found in hotel pic.twitter.com/bEheibDi9z— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 12, 2024
0 Comments